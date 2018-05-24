El Dorado Sheriff's Office is looking for this male suspect who groped a woman while she slept in a hotel room in Cameron Park on May 23, 2018. David Caraccio
She fought off a stranger who climbed into her hotel room and groped her, deputies say. Recognize him?

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

May 24, 2018 12:31 PM

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say groped a woman while she was asleep in a hotel room Wednesday night, the agency announced in a Facebook post Thursday.

Authorities say the man entered the hotel room through a ground floor window sometime after 11 p.m. The hotel is in the Cameron Park community in El Dorado County.

The sleeping woman, who was alone in the room, woke up to find the man groping her and immediately began fighting him off, the post says. The man then left the hotel room through the front door, walked down a hallway and drove away in a white SUV.

Hotel security cameras filmed him as he left the hotel. Photographs of that footage were included in the Sheriff's Office Facebook post about the incident.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office described suspect as a white man with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and flip-flops at the time of the incident. The car he was seen leaving in was possibly a Ford Edge or Ford Escape, according to the Sheriff's Office post.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information that could help authorities identify him can contact the detective on the case at 530-642-4720 and refer to case No. 18-4521.

