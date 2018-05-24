Man arrested for stealing, crashing district vehicle outside Natomas High School

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stole a car from Natomas High School on Tuesday morning.
Daniel Kubica allegedly stole a Natomas Unified School District vehicle from the 3300 block of Fong Ranch Road and crashed into into another district-owned vehicle at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Kubica was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and vandalism, both felonies, as well as a possession of narcotic paraphernalia in connection with the incident Tuesday.
He was on probation after pleading no contest to the same charge in March and currently awaits judgment on charges of burglary tool possession and false imprisonment, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel
