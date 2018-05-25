Fire destroys south Sacramento business building

The cause of a fire that engulfed and destroyed a south Sacramento business building Thursday night is under investigation, the Sacramento Fire Department said Friday.
The fire was already well underway at a commercial building at 7131 Governor’s Circle near the intersection of Highway 99 and Florin Road when firefighters got the report shortly before 2 a.m., said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.
Flames were coming out of the roof and an exterior wall collapsed, he said. When firefighters arrived, the situation was too dangerous for them to enter the building.
Thirty-one firefighters responded to the fire. There were no injuries reported and no one was found inside the building.
The building housed about six businesses, one of which had been there 22 years, he said. A Google Maps search shows a hair salon, nail salon and dry cleaning business at the location.
