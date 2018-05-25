Body found on Sacramento River trail in Little Pocket area

A man's body was found on a Sacramento River trail Friday morning, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a media release.
Someone on the trail called 911 to report the body around 8:17 a.m. near the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and 35th Avenue in the Little Pocket neighborhood. The Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced the man dead.
The man's death is being investigated as suspicious, and homicide detectives and crime scene investigators scanned the area for evidence and potential witnesses.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has not yet announced the victim's name or cause of the death.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man's death to call dispatch at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP, or submit an anonymous tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel
