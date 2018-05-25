If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463, or report online at crimealert.org. Anna Buchmann
If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463, or report online at crimealert.org. Anna Buchmann
Man arrested on suspicion of threatening Marysville state office

By Kellen Browning

kbrowning@sacbee.com

May 25, 2018 01:34 PM

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making terrorist threats to a Marysville state office, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joshua Burbank, 30, was identified as a suspect for threatening the Marysville Employment Development Department over the phone on May 18, causing the office to evacuate at 3:15 p.m., a CHP press release said.

Burbank was "located, interviewed and subsequently arrested" in Olivehurst on Thursday morning, and was booked into Yuba County jail, the press release said.

