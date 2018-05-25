Man found dead on Sacramento River trail was father of 6, girlfriend says

The girlfriend of Socrates Elekana Sr. has identified him as the man found dead on a Sacramento River trail Friday morning.

Kapiolani Ornellas gave birth to her and Elekana's third child just five weeks ago, she said. Elekana, 39, also had three children from a previous relationship, she said.

"He absolutely loved his children, he was a friend to EVERYONE, helped ANYONE and the world lost a beautiful soul," Ornellas wrote in a Twitter direct message. "I guess it's true what they say, all the good ones go first."

Elekana's body was found near Riverside Boulevard and 35th Avenue in the Little Pocket neighborhood at around 8:17 a.m. Friday. Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, and Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives began investigating the case as a suspicious death shortly thereafter.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has yet to formally identify Elekana as the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the death to call dispatch at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP, or submit an anonymous tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel