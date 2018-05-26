Sacramento Bee file
Sacramento Bee file
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in south Sacramento

By Daniel Hunt

dhunt@sacbee.com

May 26, 2018 10:53 PM

A man was killed Saturday night after a shooting in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Saturday along Mack Road near Center Parkway, and had received additional calls from residents in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Mack Road, police say they found a man who had been shot and died; no other details of the victim were available.

No one else was injured, police said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question