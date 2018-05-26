Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in south Sacramento

A man was killed Saturday night after a shooting in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Saturday along Mack Road near Center Parkway, and had received additional calls from residents in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Mack Road, police say they found a man who had been shot and died; no other details of the victim were available.
No one else was injured, police said.
