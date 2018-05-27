Man's body recovered from Sacramento River

A body of a man believed to be a fisherman missing since last week was discovered Sunday morning near the Port of West Sacramento.
Paul Beverly's family members had been searching for him since a boat he was on with a friend and cousin capsized last Wednesday.
West Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Ryan Lukins said officers discovered the body at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday just south of the port. Officers have not yet identified the man, but they're "fairly confident" that the body is related to the accident, Lukins said.
The other two passengers on the boat were not harmed.
Beverly, 54, of Oakland was described as an experienced fisherman and father to a young son. "He was strong and able-bodied. This is a shock," his fiancé, Theresa Vidaurri, told ABC 10.
