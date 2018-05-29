Two women killed in collision in southern Sacramento County

Two women are dead after a collision in southern Sacramento County on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 7:43 a.m., the driver of a Toyota Prius traveling eastbound attempted to pass a slower car on Walnut Grove Road west of I-5, just within the Sacramento County line, the CHP said. The driver lost control of her car, causing it to fishtail, according to the report.
The driver of a Ford F-250 truck traveling in the opposite direction saw the Prius swerving into the westbound lane and slammed on the brakes, but was unable to avoid a collision, the CHP said.
The F-250 crashed into the driver's side door of the Prius, causing fatal injuries to the driver and backseat passenger in the Prius, the CHP said. The front passenger had critical injuries and was airlifted to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.
The driver of the F-250 was also taken to Kaiser South with complaints of pain, the report said.
The identities of the two women have not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
