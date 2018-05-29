Couple found in car with heroin, stolen mail and a 5-year-old, Folsom police say

The Folsom Police Department police received a tip Thursday that led to two arrests in connection with child endangerment, drugs and stolen mail.
Officers arrived at a parking lot in the 2400 block of Iron Point in Folsom on Thursday evening after a local business owner reported two suspicious people in the area who appeared to be using drugs, a police news release said. Officers said they found Jacob Timberlake and Jennifer Lacasse in a parked vehicle and both appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Lacasse's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car, according to police.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found what they suspected was heroin, paraphernalia used to smoke heroin, a checkbook believed to be stolen and mail addressed to residents in multiple cities, police said.
Officers said the mail found in the vehicle had been reported stolen from Folsom earlier in the week and is believed to be a result of more than one theft. Police are working with allied agencies to notify all the victims.
Timberlake, 23, of Folsom and Lacasse, 39, of Sacramento were both charged with possession of stolen property, possession of the personal identifying information of more than 10 people, unlawfully acquiring credit cards, being under the influence of a drug and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Lacasse was also charged with child endangerment and forgery, while Timberlake was charged with violating his probation and possession of drugs.
Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County jail.
