Man arrested on suspicion of murder, torture in case of missing Nevada County man

Nevada County sheriff's detectives have made an arrest in the case of a missing Lake of the Pines man after finding human bones in a burn pile, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

On Sunday night, Sean Danielle Bryant was arrested on suspicion of murdering 70-year-old Stanley Owen Norman, who disappeared April 15. Bryant, who was previously in custody on suspicion of domestic violence and torture, was a suspect early in the case, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was "one of the last persons" to see Norman before he went missing, the department said.

Detectives interviewed Bryant several times, and he reportedly told them he was with Norman in Grass Valley on the evening of April 14, the night before Norman was reported missing. Bryant said he stayed up with Norman into the early morning Sunday, partying at Bryant's office, according to the post.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Stanley Owen Norman. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Bryant told detectives he passed out around dawn, the sheriff's office said. Bryant said he woke up that afternoon to find Norman was gone, along with his Hummer and his dog, KoKo.

On May 4, Norman's Hummer was found abandoned off Red Dog Road. Law enforcement searched for Norman for two days but did not find any sign of him or his dog. When officers searched the vehicle, they found "evidence suggesting Norman's disappearance likely involved foul play," according to the sheriff's Facebook post.

Detectives got a search warrant for Bryant's cellphone records, which revealed inconsistencies in his story, the office said.

Bryant was put under surveillance shortly after, and detectives learned he had a second residence in Cascade Shores. There, they found a burn pile that contained human bones, the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives ultimately served three warrants to collect evidence before Bryant was arrested.

He is being held without bail.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM