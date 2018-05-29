Security cameras showed this man robbing a bank. Now police want help finding him

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank inside a Citrus Heights grocery store last week.
The suspect allegedly walked into a Raley's Supermarket at 7847 Lichen Dr. around 3:45 p.m. on May 22 and handed the teller at the Wells Fargo bank a note demanding money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, at which point the man fled on foot, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department media release distributed Tuesday.
Security cameras identified the suspect as a thin white man in his late 20s, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, with dark hair, a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a buttoned-up short-sleeved black shirt with white pinstripes, dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap with red-and-white lettering.
Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has robbed other banks in Sacramento and Placer counties. He didn't threaten to have a weapon during last week's robbery, police said, and none was observed in person or in the recording.
The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call (916) 727-5500 and reference case number CH18-04373.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments