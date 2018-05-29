Sacramento County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke a car window and "brandished a handgun" at another man "to deter him from giving chase" in a Gold River parking lot on April 25, 2018.
Have you seen this man around Gold River? Deputies say he pulled out a gun after breaking a car window

By Kellen Browning

May 29, 2018 06:45 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke a car window and "brandished a handgun" at another man "to deter him from giving chase" in a Gold River parking lot on April 25.

The suspect fled the scene in a white 1990s model four-door Honda Civic, deputies said. He is described as a white male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a goatee. He wore a dark t-shirt and gray and black shorts during the incident, the department said.

Deputies ask anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect's identity to call the department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

