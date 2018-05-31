Serial robber still targeting banks, FBI says – does this guy in the hoodie ring a bell?

He's still out there, he's robbing more banks – and the FBI still wants help identifying him.

A serial bank robber known for wearing baseball caps and hoodies is wanted in connection with a string of heists in Yolo, Placer, Sutter and Sacramento counties starting in February.

When the FBI put out a call for the public's assistance in finding the man on March 20, he was linked to four bank robberies in Yolo and Placer counties, according to a Sacramento Bee article. Since then, he's been tied to seven more – in Sutter, Sacramento and Placer counties – bringing the total to 11, according to the FBI.

The most recent robbery occurred May 26 in Roseville. In that one, the robber wore a ball cap, checkered shirt, dark-colored pants and a dark jacket, said Jason Wandel, chief division counsel for the FBI Sacramento office.

During each of the robberies, the man presents a demand note when he reaches the teller. After receiving the money, he leaves on foot, the FBI said.

He has frequently robbed banks inside grocery stores, according to the FBI.

The robber has struck these locations, the FBI said:

Feb. 22 at Tri-Counties Bank in Grass Valley, 709 Sutton Way

March 8 at First US Community Credit Union in Auburn, 424 Grass Valley Highway in Auburn





March 16 at U.S. Bank in Rocklin, 4805 Granite Drive

March 19 at U.S Bank 1080 in Roseville, Pleasant Grove Blvd.

March 21 at Wells Fargo in Yuba City, 1286 Stabler Lane

March 31 at Wells Fargo in Roseville, 1172 Galleria Blvd.

April 7 at Wells Fargo in Citrus Heights, 6047 Sunrise Blvd.





April 26 at Wells Fargo in North Highlands, 7477 Watt Ave.

May 14 at First Bank in Roseville, 625 Douglas Blvd.

May 22 at Wells Fargo in Citrus Heights, 7847 Lichen Dr.

May 26 at River City Bank in Roseville, 1039 Sunrise Blvd.

The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a large build. He frequently has worn hoodies and ball caps during the robberies.





Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is asked to contact the FBI by calling 916-746-7000. Tips also may be submitted online to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

