Sheriff’s Department investigates Rosemont area homicide
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received calls reporting gunshots in the 9200 block of Lilibet Avenue in the Rosemont area of Sacramento. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.
East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo appeared in court on Tuesday, May 29, for a hearing on whether he can receive a fair trial if arrest and search warrant information is released to the public.
Civil rights icon and TV commentator Rev. Al Sharpton was in Sacramento on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, to meet with the California Legislative Black Caucus to discuss the police shooting of Stephon Clark, as well as the NFL's national anthem policy
Tyler Anderson, 23, is arraigned on suspicion of manslaughter after police found a 5-year-old body in storage locker in Sacramento. The body of a 5-year-old had been dead for two weeks inside a U-Haul storage facility.
California Highway Patrol released a video from August 2017 showing a woman injuring herself in a backflip over Traverse Waterfalls in Placerville to call attention to safety around Sacramento area rivers.
Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported