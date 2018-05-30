Sacto 911

Homeless encampment causes fire, traffic jam on Highway 50

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

May 30, 2018 10:25 AM

A homeless encampment started a fire off eastbound Highway 50 near 65th Street, causing a traffic jam Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire consumed a third of an acre and moved up an embankment of the highway, said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the fire department. It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, Wade said. Caltrans closed all four lanes of eastbound Highway 50 at 9:30 a.m. and slowly started to reopen them as crews battled the blaze.

The encampment that touched off the fire was near Redding Avenue and Folsom Boulevard, he said.

Three fire engines and one battalion chief responded to the fire. Crews had trouble accessing the fire on the embankment, so the California Highway Patrol escorted a fire engine down Highway 50, Wade said.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

