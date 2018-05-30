Sacto 911

Yuba City man arrested on child pornography charges

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

May 30, 2018 06:59 PM

A 33-year-old Yuba City man has been arrested on charges of receiving child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Scott Howard was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 24 after an FBI investigation, according to the news release. Howard allegedly received visual depictions of minors engaging in explicit conduct between November 2014 and April 2016.

He was arrested by an FBI agent in Yuba City on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond that was cosigned by his wife, said Lauren Horwood, public information officer of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of California.

Howard could receive five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is found guilty, according to the news release.

