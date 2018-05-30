Guinda Corner Store owner shoots man twice during confrontation, police say

A store owner shot a man twice during a confrontation in Guinda on Tuesday night, according to a news release by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were sent to the Guinda Corner Store, located at 7530 Highway 16, at 6:10 p.m. after being informed of a conflict that began in the store and ended behind the business, according to the news release.
The victim, who is in stable condition, was taken to a nearby hospital by way of air ambulance after suffering gunshot wounds to his forearm and abdomen, according to the news release.
No arrests have been reported and the identities of the owner and the victim have not been released. Authorities have urged the community to call the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding the shooting at 530-668-5280 or 530-668-5212.
