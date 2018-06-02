Elderly man wakes up to teen stealing from him and is assaulted, Citrus Heights police say

An 89-year-old man woke up in the middle of the night to find a teen stealing from his residence at a retirement center and was assaulted by the invader, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release.
Authorities determined that the suspect, 18-year-old Braden Frazier from Citrus Heights, broke in through the sliding glass door and was stealing items while the man was sleeping at Crosswood Oaks. Police responded to a 911 call placed at 1:10 a.m. Friday but arrived to find the suspect had fled the scene.
Authorities obtained a search warrant and found items from the theft in Frazier's home, according to the news release. He was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery and elder abuse.
The man was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Frazier had no known affiliation with the man and had no accomplices.
