Police K9s show off their skills in competition

Police K9 teams compete during the Sacramento Police Canine Association's K9 Trial Competition and Public Demonstration at Inderkum High School on June 2, 2018. The free event provides training for the dogs and public education on police K9s.
East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo was in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday, June 1, to hear Judge Michael Sweet’s ruling on what information from the search and arrest warrants would be unsealed.
Sacramento firefighters battle a house at the corner of Meeks Way and Alicia Way in North Natomas. on Friday, June 1. The fire spread to a neighbors garage. No injuries were reported, and the cause remain under investigation.
Helmet cam footage has emerged of the fire at Governor’s Circle in south Sacramento early Friday, May 25, 2018. The footage shows Sacramento City Fire crews working to extinguish the blaze and limit the spread of the fire to surrounding areas.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received calls reporting gunshots in the 9200 block of Lilibet Avenue in the Rosemont area of Sacramento. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.
East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo appeared in court on Tuesday, May 29, for a hearing on whether he can receive a fair trial if arrest and search warrant information is released to the public.
Civil rights icon and TV commentator Rev. Al Sharpton was in Sacramento on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, to meet with the California Legislative Black Caucus to discuss the police shooting of Stephon Clark, as well as the NFL's national anthem policy