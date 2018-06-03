Officers shoot gunman in South Sacramento

Two sheriff's deputies shot a man in the arm while responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning in South Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.
The man, who was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, was standing in the front yard of a residence on Dave Street holding a gun, causing the officers to fear for their safety and shoot, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a press release.
The officers were approaching the residence after speaking to a different man, who told them his wife and children were inside, Hampton said.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident by the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings, Hampton said. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and Inspector General are conducting independent reviews, he said.
Comments