Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Officers shoot gunman in South Sacramento

By Kellen Browning

kbrowning@sacbee.com

June 03, 2018 11:01 AM

Two sheriff's deputies shot a man in the arm while responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning in South Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

The man, who was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, was standing in the front yard of a residence on Dave Street holding a gun, causing the officers to fear for their safety and shoot, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a press release.

The officers were approaching the residence after speaking to a different man, who told them his wife and children were inside, Hampton said.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident by the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings, Hampton said. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and Inspector General are conducting independent reviews, he said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question