Homeless intruder wielding a flagpole arrested after attacking officer and K-9, Redding police say

Redding police officers arrested a homeless man who broke a home's windows and wielded a flagpole before he assaulted an officer and a police dog early Monday, Cpl. Rob Peterson said.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident claiming a man was breaking windows in their home and attempting to enter, a police news release said. Police found Ernak Altankov, 34, on the front deck of the residence at Park Marina Avenue.
After Altankov refused to leave the deck and picked up a four-foot flagpole, they feared he "would injure the victims inside the residence or the officers on scene," and shot him with a taser and beanbag shotgun, both of which were ineffective, Peterson said in the news release.
The officers then used a K-9 named Otto to bring down Altankov, who assaulted Otto and an officer during the arrest, Peterson said. Otto was uninjured, but the officer suffered minor injuries.
Altankov was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, assault on a peace officer, assault on a police K-9, vandalism and resisting arrest, and was taken to the Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.
