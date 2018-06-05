Man who pointed gun at Sacramento deputies likely mistook them for a neighbor, authorities say

The man who was shot after he pointed a gun at two deputies in south Sacramento County early Sunday morning was released from custody later that day, the Sheriff's Department said Monday.
The Sacramento man, 38, was treated for one gunshot wound to his arm and spoke to investigators about the incident before being let go, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
The shooting happened after a different man, who lives in the neighborhood, called 911 and later flagged deputies down to report his family was being held captive inside a home at the 7300 block of Dave Street, near Florin Road.
“I’m not sure what the ... mental state of the complainant was,” Hampton said. “The allegations of his family being held inside the home were completely unfounded.”
Dispatchers received the initial call at 4:05 a.m. Sunday, according to a department press release. A few minutes later, a dispatcher reported receiving an incomplete call from Dave Street, according to police radio archived by the police radio website Broadcastify.
Deputies dispatched to the incident were then flagged down by the neighbor who called 911 as they made their way to the scene, Hampton said.
He told authorities his phone made calls but does not let him speak to anyone. He also said his family was inside the Dave Street home and was being held hostage.
The deputies walked toward the house after speaking to the man, Hampton said.
”As soon as they get into the driveway, this man comes charging out of the side gate with his arms raised,” Hampton said, adding that the man was pointing a gun toward the officer. “We believe he was coming out in an attempt to intimidate or scare the other man.”
Hampton said the Sheriff’s Department forwarded the case to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to press charges against the man holding the firearm. The weapon was identified as a semi-automatic handgun.
The two deputies who fired their weapons are four-year veterans of the department assigned to patrol. Both were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per the department’s policy in officer-involved shooting, a department press release said.
