Officer-involved shooting investigated by Sheriff's Department

Responding to a call on Dave St. on Sunday, deputies shot and wounded a man, striking him in the arm. Deputies say he was holding a firearm. Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept.
Responding to a call on Dave St. on Sunday, deputies shot and wounded a man, striking him in the arm. Deputies say he was holding a firearm. Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept.
Responding to a call on Dave St. on Sunday, deputies shot and wounded a man, striking him in the arm. Deputies say he was holding a firearm. Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man who pointed gun at Sacramento deputies likely mistook them for a neighbor, authorities say

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

June 05, 2018 05:03 PM

The man who was shot after he pointed a gun at two deputies in south Sacramento County early Sunday morning was released from custody later that day, the Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The Sacramento man, 38, was treated for one gunshot wound to his arm and spoke to investigators about the incident before being let go, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

The shooting happened after a different man, who lives in the neighborhood, called 911 and later flagged deputies down to report his family was being held captive inside a home at the 7300 block of Dave Street, near Florin Road.

“I’m not sure what the ... mental state of the complainant was,” Hampton said. “The allegations of his family being held inside the home were completely unfounded.”

Dispatchers received the initial call at 4:05 a.m. Sunday, according to a department press release. A few minutes later, a dispatcher reported receiving an incomplete call from Dave Street, according to police radio archived by the police radio website Broadcastify.

Deputies dispatched to the incident were then flagged down by the neighbor who called 911 as they made their way to the scene, Hampton said.

He told authorities his phone made calls but does not let him speak to anyone. He also said his family was inside the Dave Street home and was being held hostage.

The deputies walked toward the house after speaking to the man, Hampton said.

”As soon as they get into the driveway, this man comes charging out of the side gate with his arms raised,” Hampton said, adding that the man was pointing a gun toward the officer. “We believe he was coming out in an attempt to intimidate or scare the other man.”

Hampton said the Sheriff’s Department forwarded the case to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to press charges against the man holding the firearm. The weapon was identified as a semi-automatic handgun.

The two deputies who fired their weapons are four-year veterans of the department assigned to patrol. Both were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per the department’s policy in officer-involved shooting, a department press release said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question