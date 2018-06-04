Sacramento Assistant District Attorney Hilary Bagley shows the victim of an abuse cases she successfully prosecuted in Sacramento, Calif. on Wednesday November 22, 2017. Hilary Bagley is heading up new Animal Abuse Unit in Sacramento County.
Man sentenced to prison for beating dogs

By Cynthia Hubert

chubert@sacbee.com

June 04, 2018 04:39 PM

A Sacramento man charged with felony animal abuse in the beatings of two dogs has been sentenced to prison.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Lawrence Brown sentenced Lamar Robinson, 22, to four years, eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty to beating two chihuahuas in December 2017.

The case is the latest to be prosecuted by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office's new animal cruelty unit, led by veteran DA Hilary Bagley-Franzoia. The unit works with a special task force to investigate and prosecute abuse cases in the region. At any given time, it is working on 15 to 20 felony cases, the prosecutor said.

Investigators said a witness in the Robinson case told police she saw him "body slamming" one dog to the pavement and holding a second one, which appeared unconscious, by its neck at an apartment complex in northern Sacramento County. He was arrested days later after a sheriff's deputy encountered him walking two dogs that had obvious injuries, including broken legs. X-rays revealed the dogs had multiple fractures that were in various stages of healing.

Surveillance footage captured a portion of Robinson's crime. "It's some of the worst stuff I've ever seen," said Bagley-Franzoia.

Both dogs were companions of Robinson's girlfriend, survived their injuries, investigators said.

