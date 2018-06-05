He got into argument with a woman holding a baby. Then he hit them with a U Haul truck.

A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder for ramming a U-Haul truck into a woman, her baby and boyfriend after a dispute in North Highlands, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
The three victims were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the suspect was changing the locks on a house in the 5900 block of Gillman Way to keep his ex-girlfriend and her niece out of the house, according to a CHP press release.
The niece arrived at the house with her boyfriend and baby to collect some belongings. The suspect let her into the house but they began to argue shortly after. The argument continued into the driveway, the CHP said, where the suspect got into his rented U-Haul truck, pulled out of the driveway and began to drive away.
He then made u-turn, heading back to the house where he saw the boyfriend standing next to a green Toyota in the driveway. The suspect rammed the U-Haul truck into the Toyota at least three times, CHP said.
He then left heading toward Watt Avenue, but made another u-turn and drove toward the niece holding her 6-month-old baby in the driveway. He hit her, knocking her and the baby to the ground, according to the release.
The suspect drove into the garage of the house, leaving a 5-foot tall hole in the wall. He put the truck into reverse and backed into the Toyota at least one more time, CHP said.
The man was stopped when two people driving by stopped and pulled the suspect out of the U-Haul, pinning him to the ground until a Sacramento County Sheriff deputy arrived.
CHP took the man into custody and booked him for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and vandalism. It is unclear if the man was released on bail.
Molly Sullivan
