He got a huge settlement after his store burned down. Now he's been convicted of fraud

Lawyer leaves courthouse after arson fraud indictments John Manning, attorney for Brian Stone, leaves the Sacramento federal courthouse with Grace Stone, the wife of Brian Stone, on Friday, March 18, 2016. Jamal M. Shehadeh, Brian J. Stone and Saber A. Shehadeh were arraigned and charged in a 60-count Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee ×

SHARE COPY LINK John Manning, attorney for Brian Stone, leaves the Sacramento federal courthouse with Grace Stone, the wife of Brian Stone, on Friday, March 18, 2016. Jamal M. Shehadeh, Brian J. Stone and Saber A. Shehadeh were arraigned and charged in a 60-count Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee