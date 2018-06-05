Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's Most Wanted for the week of May 29

A stranger started a fight at a stoplight. Later, the victim realized he'd been stabbed, police say

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

June 05, 2018 06:04 PM

A man drove himself to a fire station after being stabbed Monday night during a fight at a stoplight, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers says that the victim was sitting in his car at the light in the 4200 block of El Centro Road near the Natomas Estates Park neighborhood when a man he didn't know approached him and began kicking his car.

The suspect fled after he and the victim got into a physical fight, police said. The victim tried to follow the suspect but lost sight of him.

It was then that the victim realized he had been stabbed. He drove himself to a fire station for medical attention, police said.

The suspect is a black male in his 30s driving a white four-door sedan, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.

