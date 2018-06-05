Off-duty nurse helps save motorcyclist after Citrus Heights crash

An off-duty nurse helped saved a motorcyclist's life Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a truck in Citrus Heights, police said.
The crash occurred on Antelope Road, Citrus Heights police Lt. David Gutierrez said in a news release. A 911 caller who alerted police to the collision said the truck had made an illegal U-turn, Gutierrez said.
A registered nurse stopped to help the motorcyclist before Citrus Heights police and Sacramento firefighters arrived, Gutierrez said. The nurse discovered he had no pulse and started doing CPR until responders took over. The man's heart began beating again as a result, Gutierrez said.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The truck driver is cooperating with a police investigation, Gutierrez said, adding that neither alcohol nor speed appeared to play a role.
The westbound and eastbound sides of Antelope Road from Auburn Boulevard to Lauppe Lane were expected to be closed for three to four hours, Gutierrez said.
