Sacramento Bee file
Sacramento Bee file
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Off-duty nurse helps save motorcyclist after Citrus Heights crash

By Kellen Browning

kbrowning@sacbee.com

June 05, 2018 07:19 PM

An off-duty nurse helped saved a motorcyclist's life Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a truck in Citrus Heights, police said.

The crash occurred on Antelope Road, Citrus Heights police Lt. David Gutierrez said in a news release. A 911 caller who alerted police to the collision said the truck had made an illegal U-turn, Gutierrez said.

A registered nurse stopped to help the motorcyclist before Citrus Heights police and Sacramento firefighters arrived, Gutierrez said. The nurse discovered he had no pulse and started doing CPR until responders took over. The man's heart began beating again as a result, Gutierrez said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The truck driver is cooperating with a police investigation, Gutierrez said, adding that neither alcohol nor speed appeared to play a role.

The westbound and eastbound sides of Antelope Road from Auburn Boulevard to Lauppe Lane were expected to be closed for three to four hours, Gutierrez said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question