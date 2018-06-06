A teen was shot in Citrus Heights. Now, a jury has convicted his assailants of murder

A jury on Tuesday convicted two men in the 2015 murder of teenager in Citrus Heights, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.
Dashawn Tinsley and RV Watson Jr. were found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew VanHunnik. The Sacramento Superior Court jury also found Tinsley and Watson guilty of three counts of premeditated attempted murder, the DA's Office said in a news release.
Tinsley and Watson shot at VanHunnik and two other victims inside a car in Citrus Heights on Dec. 28, 2015, according to authorities. One of the passengers escaped uninjured, another suffered five gunshot wounds, and VanHunnik was killed. Four days earlier, Tinsley and Washington had shot at a different victim as he exited his car, breaking his arm, authorities said.
The court proceedings relied on witness testimony and physical evidence to prove Tinsley's and Watson's guilt. Citrus Heights detectives spent eight months investigating VanHunnik's murder before making the arrest.
A fundraiser on behalf of VanHunnik's mother, Angela VanHunnik, has raised $2,955. "We all lost a very special person but nothing can prepare you for the loss of your first born child," Angela VanHunnik wrote on her GoFundMe page.
Tinsley's maximum sentence is 141 years to life; Watson's is 192 years to life. The pair are set to be sentenced on June 29, the District Attorney's Office said.
