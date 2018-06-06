Shasta College's Tehama Campus in Red Bluff was locked down Wednesday afternoon after a man with a rifle was spotted near the school, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said.
Red Bluff college campus evacuated. Gunman reportedly was killed by deputies nearby

By Kellen Browning

June 06, 2018 01:53 PM

Employees and students were later evacuated to a safe location, and the campus is closed for the rest of the day, the college announced on Twitter.

A reporter for the Red Bluff Daily News wrote on Twitter that the suspect reportedly raised his rifle at deputies before being shot and killed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

