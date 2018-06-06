Suspect booked in Sacramento road-rage ramming that was caught on video

The man suspected of the Sacramento road rage incident in which a driver rammed several cars before jumping atop one and stomping on it has been released from the hospital and booked into Sacramento County jail, police said Wednesday.
The suspect, 40-year-old Jose Fausto Garcia Alvarez, faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
The road rage episode was caught on video June 4 and went viral on social media.
Officers determined he had narcotics in his system at the time of the incident, police said.
Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, told The Bee that Garcia Alvarez followed another man in a Ford Fiesta off Interstate 80 near FIfth and X streets after some sort of disturbance occurred on the highway. Garcia Alvarez then allegedly rammed his Chevrolet Trail Blazer into the man's Fiesta multiple times before fleeing.
The victim did not suffer significant injuries and did not need to go a hospital, Chandler said.
Garcia Alvarez continued to drive down X Street, and repeatedly rammed an unoccupied Honda CRV into the intersection of 10th and X Streets, police said.
He then got out of his car, climbed onto the roof of the CRV, and jumped on it, breaking the car's windows, authorities said.
Garcia Alvarez was still on top of the car when police arrived at the scene.
Officers took Garcia Alvarez into custody and transported him to a hospital because he had fallen off the car and he was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics, Chandler said.
Garcia Alvarez's bail is set at $50,000. No court dates have been scheduled.
