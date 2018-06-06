Woman killed in I-80 car crash near Davis identified

A woman who was killed when her car hit a tree on Interstate 80 west of the Yolo Causeway on Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Yolo County Coroner's Office.
Brenda Ambriz-Martinez, 23, drifted off the road and collided with a tree around 4:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol public information officer Rodney Fitzhugh said. Her car was immediately engulfed in flames, and officers who arrived on scene discovered her dead. She was a resident of Tipton, in California's Central Valley.
Westbound traffic along I-80 and on the causeway slowed to a crawl for several hours as Davis firefighters and CHP officers worked to clear the scene. Ambriz-Martinez's car appeared to be on its side, propped against the tree trunk. The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, Fitzhugh said.
