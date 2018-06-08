Estranged wife of East Area Rapist suspect: 'Please respect my privacy'

The estranged wife of East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo released her first statement Friday through the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sharon Huddle has not spoken to the media about the case since DeAngelo's arrest in April.

“My thoughts and prayers are for the victims and their families," she said. "The press has relentlessly pursued interviews of me. I will not be giving any interviews for the foreseeable future. I ask the press to please respect my privacy and that of my children.”

Huddle and DeAngelo were married in Placer County in 1973, according to a wedding announcement in The Sacramento Bee. They later separated.

He was living with his daughter and granddaughter at the time of his arrest.

DeAngelo is charged with 12 murders in Sacramento, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

