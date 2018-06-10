22-year-old woman shot and killed in Stockton, police say

A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Police found the woman just after 11 p.m. on a sidewalk near West and Hammer lanes, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said. Her identity has not been released yet.
The department said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and they have no information yet on possible suspects.
The police department asks that anyone who has information on the case call 209-937-8377.
