Fire department investigating arson in Fair Oaks

A fire that destroyed four cars and damaged an apartment in Fair Oaks early Sunday morning was arson, investigators have ruled.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Chris Vestal could not provide specifics, but said "evidence on scene" regarding how the fire started led to the arson determination.
The fire started around 5 a.m. on the 8700 block of Madison Avenue, Vestal said. The blaze began near one of the cars and spread to the apartment's exterior before firefighters extinguished it, he said. There were people in the building, but no injuries, he added.
Arson investigators do not yet have a suspect, Vestal said, and anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Arson Tip Line at 916-859-3775.
