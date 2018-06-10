Three men arrested on suspicion of murder in Woodland missing person cases

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder in relation to the 2016 missing person cases of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Two of the men were arrested Friday and the other Saturday, all near Woodland, Sgt. Gary Hallenbeck said. The men were booked into Monroe Detention Center, the county's main jail, Hallenbeck said.

He could not provide further details, but said the men were arrested on a sealed warrant "stemming from this investigation between both kids."

Moore and Rios, both former students at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, have been missing since late 2016, prompting a joint investigation by the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, the Woodland Police Department and the FBI, which offered up to $5,000 for information leading to either teenager's return. Rios was 16 and Moore 17 at the time of their disappearance.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lola Rios Gutierrez last saw her son, Enrique, on Oct. 17, 2016. He texted her that he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while but would return, The Bee previously reported. Gutierrez said her son had left home before but always returned in three or four days.





Elijah's mother, Alicia Moore, last heard from her son on Nov. 4, 2016, when he told her he was going to California Check Cashing in Woodland. The FBI released security camera footage that confirms Moore was there. Woodland police reported that a text sent two days later from Elijah's phone to a friend said Elijah was headed to the Bay Area.

Hallenbeck expects the sheriff's office to release more information Monday.