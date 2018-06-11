Man stabbed, others injured as hundreds brawl at Lodi soccer game

A fight involving hundreds of people broke out between fans of rival soccer teams at Lodi's Grape Bowl Saturday, leaving one man seriously injured and several others hospitalized, Lodi police said.
Fans of soccer teams Leyendas De Las Chivas and Leyendas De La America began brawling before the high-profile soccer match started Saturday afternoon, said Sgt. Steve Maynard of the Lodi Police Department.
He said more than 100 people were fighting when police arrived, using baseball bats and golf clubs to hit each other, and throwing bottles.
One man was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital, Maynard said. At least three others went to the hospital for head injuries.
The first two officers to arrive started to break up the fight and called in the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department for help.
Maynard said he estimated it took about 15 minutes to break up the fight.
No arrests were made because the man who was stabbed couldn't identify his attacker, and police couldn't determine who instigated the fight.
An investigation is ongoing and Lodi police are asking anyone who has video of the altercation, especially any that shows the stabbing, to share it with police, Maynard said.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
