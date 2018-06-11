A Redding police officer opened his trunk last weekend to find a baby skunk among items belonging to a woman who had been arrested, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
Cop discovers smelly stowaway after arrest: A skunk in his trunk

By Kayla Fitzgerald

June 11, 2018 12:31 PM

A Redding police officer found himself in a stinky situation after making an arrest over the weekend.

Officer Russ Veilleaux arrested and booked a woman into the Shasta County jail last weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Redding Police Department.

Some of the woman's belongings couldn't be taken to jail with her, so Veilleaux took them to the Police Department to be booked into evidence. When he opened his trunk, he found a small skunk roaming around among her property, the post said.

No word yet on how the skunk stowed away. However, no one was sprayed and the skunk was taken to the Haven Humane Society, police said.

