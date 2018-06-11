Woman held in theft of four vehicles, ammo and jewelry in back-to-back burglaries

A woman suspected of stealing four vehicles, ammo and jewelry in a burglary spree was taken into custody by Redding police on Saturday, the department announced.
Sazha Pena, 28, was initially arrested May 28 when she was stopped by police for a "mechanical violation." During the stop, the officers learned she was driving a stolen vehicle. Pena allegedly admitted to taking the car from a local business but said she had left another car in its place.
When police went to the business, they found an earlier reported stolen vehicle. Pena allegedly admitted to stealing that vehicle but said she returned it and stole the second one.
She was booked into Shasta County jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and driving on a suspended license, the department said in a news release. She was later released with a GPS monitor.
About a week later on June 8, officers were called to a burglary in the 2900 block of Panorama Drive where jewelry and a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro were reported stolen. Officers said they found paperwork belonging to Pena inside the victim's home.
She had removed her GPS monitor three hours before the burglary, Redding police said.
A few hours later, a second burglary was reported in which a 2004 Ford pickup truck and handgun were stolen.
Later that day, officers responded to another burglary. The homeowner told police she found a woman rummaging through her garage and confronted her. The suspect left in a pickup truck and the victim gave police the license plate number and description of the truck.
Officers found Pena driving the truck on Highway 273. She was pulled over and officers found property from the burglary on Panorama Way inside the truck, the department said.
Pena was arrested again on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of ammo and driving on a suspended license.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
