Yolo sheriff identifies three men arrested in case of Woodland missing teens

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of the three men arrested in the missing persons case of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, two local teens who disappeared in 2016.

Chandale Shannon, 21, of Winters, and Jesus Campos, 18, of Woodland were both arrested and booked into jail Friday on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Campos was also suspected of kidnapping.

A third arrest came a day later, when Jonathan Froste, 21, of Knights Landing was jailed on suspicion of murder and kidnapping, a Yolo County Sheriff's Office press release said.

The arrests are the newest development in the disappearance Moore and Rios, both former students at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland. Rios was 16 and Moore was 17 when they went missing a few weeks apart.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Woodland Police Department, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and the FBI launched a joint investigation into the case after their disappearance.

Rios' mother, Lola Rios Gutierrez, told The Sacramento Bee she last saw her son on Oct. 17, 2016. He sent her a text message that said at he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while but would return.

Alicia Moore said she last heard from her son on Nov. 4, 2016. He told her he was going to California Check Cashing in Woodland. Security footage from the business released by the FBI shows Moore entering the business, speaking with a cashier and leaving with a paper in his hand.

Woodland police reported a text sent from Moore's phone to a friend two days later said he was going to the Bay Area.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was ongoing.