Arrests made in connection to missing teens, Woodland police chief says

Rodney Richard Miller was shot as a teenager in his family’s home in College Greens in 1977. He believes the East Area Rapist was the shooter. Miller describes the events that led to his shooting on June 6, 2018.
Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night. Challenger Milo Fitch wasn't ready to concede on Tuesday night, June 5, 2018.
Police K9 teams compete during the Sacramento Police Canine Association's K9 Trial Competition and Public Demonstration at Inderkum High School on June 2, 2018. The free event provides training for the dogs and public education on police K9s.
East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo was in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday, June 1, to hear Judge Michael Sweet’s ruling on what information from the search and arrest warrants would be unsealed.