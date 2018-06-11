Man pleads guilty to directing Philippines child porn over Skype

A Sacramento man pleaded guilty Monday to paying people in the Philippines to perform sexual acts on young children and stream them live to his webcam over Skype, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.
Mark Corum, 62, entered a guilty plea to four counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, a Department of Justice press release said.
Court documents showed that Corum acted as a director in these videos, paying Filipino adults between $25 and $35 to sexually abuse children, some of whom were infants, on camera. In June 2016, Corum sent images of prepubescent children being abused to another person over the internet, officials said.
In Skype chats obtained by the court, Corum claimed to have visited the Philippines and engaged in sex acts with children there, the press release said.
The Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a Northern California group comprising more than 60 agencies, investigated the case.
Corum's sentencing date is Oct. 29. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the distribution of child pornography count and a maximum of 30 years in prison on each of the four production of child pornography counts, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 on each count.
