Major chain reaction crash kills woman on I-205 near Tracy, CHP says

A 36-year-old woman died early Monday morning when a box truck overturned, causing a chain reaction of collisions on eastbound I-205, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 1:28 a.m. a the driver of a box truck lost control and overturned on I-205, just west of I-5 near Tracy. The truck came to rest in the right-hand shoulder, but a part of the truck was still protruding into the highway, the CHP said.
A few minutes later, the woman's 2003 Hyundai SUV collided with the lower front portion of the truck that was still in the highway. The woman got out of her SUV and stood in the No. 3 lane to talk to the driver of the box truck and his two passengers, CHP said.
A good Samaritan also pulled over and parked in the right-hand shoulder to help, the CHP said. His passenger and two children waited in the car.
Six minutes later, a big rig followed by another box truck were approaching the scene of the crash at 55 mph, according to the accident report. The driver of the big rig didn't see the box truck on the side of the road or the people standing in the No. 3 lane.
The big rig collided with the lower front of the box truck and continued forward, hitting the woman's SUV and the good Samaritan's car before going down a dirt embankment. The box truck following the big rig hit the SUV, overturned and then hit the woman standing in the No. 3 lane.
The woman died at the scene, CHP said.
The driver of the box truck involved in the first collision was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital for major injuries.
The driver of the second box truck and his passenger went to the hospital for minor injures.
The passenger sitting in the right front seat of the good Samaritan's car suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.
A 7-year-old occupant of the good Samaritan's car was seriously injured in the crash, and was initially taken to San Joaquin Memorial Hospital before being transferred to UC Davis Medical Center. The other child in the Good Samaritan's car, a 9-year-old, suffered minor injuries and also went to a hospital for treatment.
A portion of I-205 remained closed for several hours Monday morning while CHP cleared the scene.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments