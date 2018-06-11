Murder charges filed in case of missing Yolo County teens

Four men are facing murder charges in the missing persons case of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, two local teens who disappeared in 2016, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Three of the men were arrested and booked into jail late last week, while a fourth suspect in the case was already in state prison for a separate matter, said Sgt. Matthew Davis, a Sheriff's office spokesman.

The three eldest in the group were named in a charging document filed by the Yolo County District Attorney's Office on Monday, with counts ranging from murder to kidnapping.

The youngest man arrested, who was underage at the time of the alleged killings, was scheduled to be arraigned in juvenile court on Monday. He was named in a separate charging document filed in that court.

The arrests are the newest development in the disappearance of Moore and Rios, both former students at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland.

Rios was 16 and Moore was 17 when they went missing a few weeks apart. Woodland authorities partnered with the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and the FBI to investigate the disappearances.

Elijah Moore's mother, Alicia Moore, said she learned of the arrests on Sunday at around noon, while she was with her sister.

"When he said an arrest was made, I just broke down crying and my sister took over," Alicia Moore said. "I’m pushing for definite closure, where it's fair judgment."

Court documents allege two of the men, identified as David Froste, 27, and Chandale Shannon, 21, of Winters, were armed with a firearm and killed Rios on Oct. 17, 2016. Shannon was arrested Friday while Froste was already in custody at the Deuel Vocational Institution, near Tracy, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

Rios' mother, Lola Rios Gutierrez, told The Sacramento Bee she last saw her son on Oct. 17, 2016. He sent her a text message that said he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while but would return.

A third man identified as Knights Landing resident Jonathan Froste, 21, was also named in the court documents. Garrett Hamilton, the supervising deputy district attorney for Yolo County who signed the charging papers, said the younger Froste knew about Rios' death the following day but did not alert authorities.

He was booked into jail Saturday, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office. Davis said the Froste men are brothers.

Both were referenced again in connection to what court documents allege was the kidnapping of Moore on Nov. 4, 2016. The siblings and Shannon were responsible for killing Moore that day, the charging document alleges.

Alicia Moore said she last heard from her son the same day. He told her he was going to California Check Cashing in Woodland.

Security footage from the business released by the FBI shows Moore entering the business, speaking with a cashier and leaving with a paper in his hand. Woodland police reported a text sent from Moore's phone to a friend two days later said he was going to the Bay Area.

The fourth man, Jesus Campos, 18, is suspected of helping kill Rios and helping to kidnap and kill Moore, according to the documents filed in the juvenile court case.

Neither of the teens have been found by authorities, who are still treating the investigation as a missing person's case, Woodland Police Chief Luis Soler said during a Monday morning press conference.

While authorities remained vague about the evidence against the suspects in the case, citing an ongoing investigation, Lt. Aaron Delao did say police interviewed them on several occasions in connection to the case.

"They were persons of interest," Delao said. "At one point, obviously, they became official suspects."

Alicia Moore and Lola Rios Gutierrez have held repeated events to keep their sons' names in the public eye in the months since they disappeared in 2016. A Facebook page dedicated to spread the word about the missing teens posts regular updates and has more than 2,000 members.

Judge Kent O'Mara ordered Shannon and Jonathan Froste to return on Tuesday to continue the arraignment hearing. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office asked Campos to be moved to adult criminal court.

David Froste did not appear before O'Mara on Monday.