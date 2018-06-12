Two sub machine guns, methamphetamine, and cash seized by Sacramento County probation officers.
Two sub machine guns, methamphetamine, and cash seized by Sacramento County probation officers. Sacramento County Probation Department
Two sub machine guns, methamphetamine, and cash seized by Sacramento County probation officers. Sacramento County Probation Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

It was supposed to be a routine felon check. Then officers found the sub machine guns.

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

June 12, 2018 07:58 AM

Probation officers recently seized two fully automatic sub machine guns, drugs and a stack of cash from a north Sacramento home, the Sacramento County Probation Department announced Monday.

Officers stopped by the residence of Russell Valenzuela in the 400 block of West Silver Eagle Road to check if he was in compliance with court orders, the department said in a press release.

While searching the house, officers allegedly found the sub machine guns, 55 grams of methamphetamine and $3,800.

Valenzuela was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a magazine among other charges.

He was sentenced to two years in state prison in 2005 for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to court records. Since his release, he has appeared in court numerous times for violating his probation.

Valenzuela is a "validated gang member," the department said, with a history of arrests for drug-related offenses.

He will be arraigned June 13.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question