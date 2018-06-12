It was supposed to be a routine felon check. Then officers found the sub machine guns.

Probation officers recently seized two fully automatic sub machine guns, drugs and a stack of cash from a north Sacramento home, the Sacramento County Probation Department announced Monday.
Officers stopped by the residence of Russell Valenzuela in the 400 block of West Silver Eagle Road to check if he was in compliance with court orders, the department said in a press release.
While searching the house, officers allegedly found the sub machine guns, 55 grams of methamphetamine and $3,800.
Valenzuela was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a magazine among other charges.
He was sentenced to two years in state prison in 2005 for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to court records. Since his release, he has appeared in court numerous times for violating his probation.
Valenzuela is a "validated gang member," the department said, with a history of arrests for drug-related offenses.
He will be arraigned June 13.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments