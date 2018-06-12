Man extradited from Arizona to face charges in Sacramento shooting

A man identified as a suspect in a shooting death in south Sacramento last year was extradited from Arizona and booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said Dayshawn Jackson, 24, of Sacramento is being held without bail in charges related to the death of Larry Ragsdale, 37, also of Sacramento. Ragsdale was found shot outside of a house party on the 7500 block of Cotton Tree Way in the early morning hours of Aug. 27.

After responding to a call that a man had been shot, deputies found Ragsdale in the front yard of the home where the party was held with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Ragsdale was shot from a light-colored sedan a few minutes after some partygoers had been asked to leave following a dispute. The sedan fled the scene heading south toward Renton Way, the Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

During the investigations, homicide detectives identified Jackson as a suspect in the case and issued an arrest warrant, sheriff's said. Jackson was later located by authorities in Arizona.