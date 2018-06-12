Woman dies in head-on garbage truck collision near Elk Grove

A woman died Tuesday in a fatal head-on collision involving a big rig just outside of Elk Grove, shutting down Wilton Road in both directions, according to CHP.
Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a 43-year-old man from Carmichael was driving a big rig filled with deceased animals north bound on Wilton Road just south of Grant Line Road when an 83-year-old man driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon in the opposite lane swerved into his path, according to CHP.
The driver of the big rig, who was traveling at a speed of 55 mph, swerved left in an idle attempt to avoid hitting the Toyota head on, said Officer Jim Young, a CHP spokesperson. After colliding with the Toyota, the big rig continued left and went down the embankment.
The driver of the Toyota and a female passenger were extricated from the vehicle by fire crews, Young said. The female passenger died on scene as a result of her injuries, while the 83-year-old man suffered major injuries and was transported to Kaiser South.
The driver of the big rig was uninjured in the incident, Young said.
Just after 3 p.m., both lanes on Wilton Road were still closed between Grant Line Road and Green Road as crews were working to clear the area, Young said, and it would be another hour before the clean up was finished.
While officers are still investigating, Young said, alcohol or drugs did not seem to be a factor in the collision.
