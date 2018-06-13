This dramatic Yuba River rescue caught on camera won three responders an award

By
Sacto 911

By David Caraccio

June 13, 2018

The California Highway Patrol released dramatic video of a Yuba River rescue that earned a pilot, a paramedic and a firefighter an award for swift water rescue.

On June 24th, 2017, CHP assisted Cal Fire on a call about a swimmer that had been swept away at Emerald Pools and was stranded on a small rock in the middle of the Yuba River near a 45-foot waterfall. Truckee Firefighter Dave Fichter worked a hoist as a helicopter piloted by Monty Emery hovered over the stranded swimmer. Fichter placed the swimmer into the rescue device. The swimmer transported to a hospital where he was tended to by additional medical personnel.

Pilot Monty Emery, paramedic Mathew Calcutt and firefighter Dave Fichter, were awarded the Higgins and Langley Memorial Award on June 7, 2018. The award recognizes crews for preparedness, teamwork, and a job performed under extreme conditions.

