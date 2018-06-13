Two arrested after fighting with golf club and machete, Redding police say

Two men were arrested Tuesday after fighting each other with a golf club and a machete, the Redding Police Department said.
Officers were sent to Parkview Park around 4:15 p.m. after a resident reported that two men were seen beating another man with golf clubs, a police news release said. While the officers were on their way it was reported that the suspects, Edmond Lee Jung and John Allen Workman, were swinging a golf club and a machete at one another, the release said.
When police arrived they found that both Jung and Workman had suffered non-life threatening injuries. The pair admitted to being in a fight over property, police said. Officers contacted a third man but determined he was not involved in the fight, the release said.
Neither Jung nor Workman gave information about how the machete or the golf club were involved in the fight, police said. The release said Jung admitted he threw the golf club into the brush near the river when officers arrived, but it was not found. Police found a machete and a hammer at the scene.
Jung is familiar to the Redding Police Department, having been booked into Shasta County jail 26 times for crimes like domestic violence, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and other charges, police said. At the time of incident Tuesday, he was on post-release community supervision for car theft, the release said.
When officers searched Jung, they said, they found a bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. After receiving medical clearance from a local hospital, Jung was booked into Shasta County jail for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a violation of his supervision, the release said.
A case is being submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon against both Jung and Workman, the release said.
