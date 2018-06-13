'I feel like I'm having a heart attack,' man in Sacramento police custody said before dying

A man who would die in Sacramento police custody said he was having a heart attack as officers walked him to a vehicle for transport to jail.

Brandon Smith screams and grunts on a video tape released Wednesday and said, "I'm f----- up. I feel like I'm having a heart attack. Oh my God."

The officials did not respond to Smith. It is unclear whether the officers understood Smith's statement.

The tapes show what happened on June 6 while Smith was being transported by Sacramento Police to the main jail for booking on a parole violation and public intoxication.

The video shows Smith walk, grunting and screaming to the van. Smith, 30, was placed in the van with his hands cuffed behind him. The video shows officers letting him go and a bang is heard as his body makes contact with the van's walls. It is unclear what part of Smith's body hit the walls or how hard.

The tapes were released on the same day his family held a news conference with Black Lives Matter at Sacramento City Hall pleading for transparency in the case. The family could not be reached immediately for comment on the video.

"I want justice for my child," said Smith's mother, Yolanda Ford. She was flanked by the more than 35 supporters. "I believe they're covering up something, and I'm very angry."

Brionne Mays, Smith's brother, described him as being in good health when their mother left Smith with his parole agent that morning.

Smith also seemed fine when Ford returned about 30 minutes later to give him a forgotten pack of cigarettes. A parole officer called Ford requesting the cigarettes on Smith's behalf, according to Justin Ward, the attorney representing Smith's family.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole officers had detained Smith at the Volunteers of America Detoxification Center and requested his transport at approximately 1:45 pm.

Smith is shown on the video on the floor of the building in handcuffs as officers try to help him up. As he is lifted, he begins to grunt and makes the comment about not feeling well. He was placed into the vehicle.

An officer off camera can be heard twice asking the officer in the driver's seat if Smith is OK. Both times, the driver replied that he thought Smith was indeed OK.

As the vehicle approached the jail entrance, the officer monitoring Smith on a video camera noticed that he appeared to stop moving, police said.

The officer parked in the jail entry and checked Smith and found him unresponsive, police said.

"As he got close the the jail, he basically noticed a change in (Smith's) movement," said police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler.

The officer called for emergency aid and administered CPR along with the parole agent until the fire department arrived and took over medical care, police said. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sacramento Police are required to release video and audio of critical incidents within 30 days of their occurrence, but have been releasing materials sooner in other recent high-profile incidents, including the March shooting of Stephon Clark, an African American man shot by police in Meadowview while holding a cell phone.

The Clark video was released within days of the shooting.

Kimberly Gin, the Sacramento County Coroner, said that Smith's autopsy was completed last week. However, the pathologist is awaiting other test results, including a toxicology report, before announcing a cause of death, she said.



